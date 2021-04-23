COVID-19 IN MD1.76M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated; Hospitalizations Drop As 1.1K New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A 32-year-old woman was charged after she allegedly shot her mother, Howard County police say.

Samantha Marie Myers of Bethany Lane is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault and firearms violations. Her mother, 55-year-old Andrea Ruth Haugh of Rollingview Court was left with critical injuries.

Haugh was visiting her daughter’s home Thursday afternoon when she was shot. She was taken to Shock Trauma where she remains in critical condition. Detectives are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

Police were called to the home around 4:45 p.m. and found Haugh inside with multiple gunshot wounds. They determined she was shot by Myers, who was still on the scene, and taken into custody.

CBS Baltimore Staff