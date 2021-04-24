TIMONIUM (WJZ)– If you need your first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, the Baltimore County Department of Health will hold an appointment-only clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium.
Department officials stress the clinic is not for walk-ins and urge anyone needing a first dose to schedule an appointment at marylandvax.org/reg/1432995602
Minors must have a parent or guardian accompany them.
🚨The Baltimore County Department of Health has FIRST DOSE appointments available TOMORROW, Sunday, April 25; 9 a.m. – 4 p.m at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium.🚨
