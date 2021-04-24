COVID-19 IN MD1.8M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated As Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Decline
By CBS Baltimore Staff
COLUMBIA (WJZ)– A Columbia man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday in Columbia, Howard County Police said.

Liam Andrew St. John, 46, was riding his 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle about 12:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of White Cord Way when he struck the garage of a home, police said.

St. John was taken to Howard County General Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

