By CBS Baltimore Staff
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A bomb threat called into the Towson movie theater Saturday afternoon was a hoax, Baltimore County Police said.

Officers responded to the Cinemark Towson and XD after theater officials evacuated the building and called 911, when someone called in a bomb threat.

After a thorough search, police found no suspicious packages and determined the threat was not credible.

Police have since reopened the area near the 100 block of East Joppa Road and Virginia Avenue.

