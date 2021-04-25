ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — After nearly 250 years Ellicott City has developed quite the reputation.

Now, a newly formed Ellicott City Project Advisory Group is working to ensure the town not only survives, but thrives after proving its resiliency through two major floods and the coronavirus pandemic.

The town’s reputation is worldwide, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.

“It’s known throughout the world as a place for people to come, and not just enjoy food and company, but go back in history, enjoy the present and think about the future,” he said.

Group members “are a diverse group of people who care about Ellicott City who are business owners, residents, stakeholders and they’re going to be working on the next generation of what we’re going to be doing down here,” Ball said.

This group will primarily focus on what to do with the old courthouse, six city-owned properties on lower main and Tiber Park, which are three major projects that have those who live and work in the city feeling optimistic.

“I think it’s great. Binging life back to the businesses as well,” said Angela Koeren, general manager of Little Market Cafe.

And after the two recent major floods, and now the pandemic, it’s work that could help Ellicott City thrive in the future.

“We’re going to see some amazing transformations here, right here in Ellicott City,” Ball said.

The projects are in the planning and permitting stages. The group anticipates over the next 1.5 to two years, residents should be able to see the projects physically taking shape.

Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.