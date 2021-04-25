COVID-19 IN MD1.8M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated As Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Decline
By CBS Baltimore Staff
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick City Police Department has issued a silver alert for a missing elderly Frederick couple, police said.

Judy Tobery, 79, is described as 5-foot-7 and about 150 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes, police said. She was last seen with her husband, Thomas Eugene Tobery, 82, at about 11 a.m. Sunday. She was driving a cream-colored 2007 Ford Edge SUV in Frederick, police said. The SUV has a Maryland tag 874M632.

Police could not provide a description of Thomas Tobery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Frederick police at 301-600-2101 or 911.

