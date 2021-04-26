BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thirteen people were charged in a several smuggling schemes at the Maryland Correctional Institute for Women.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced the indictments in an inmate contraband smuggling scheme Monday. One of those indicted is a Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Dietary Sergeant for multiple attempts to smuggle suboxone into the correctional facility.

“These individuals, inmates, and a correctional employee conspired together to smuggle illegal drugs into a Maryland correctional facility,” said Attorney General Frosh. “Trafficking drugs in the prison system, where order is paramount to keeping inmates and staff safe, is illegal and dangerous.”

According to the investigation, six inmates and seven outside facilitators worked together to introduce large amounts of suboxone strips into MCIW between June 2020 and February 2021. Suboxone smuggling is a lucrative enterprise at Maryland correctional facilities. Each strip, which is normally sold for $3 or $4 on the street, can be sold for up to $400 in jail.

“Any individual who facilitates the introduction of contraband into our prisons is putting our employees and the incarcerated population in great danger especially given the fact that contraband can lead to violence,” said DPSCS Secretary Robert Green. “We will not tolerate anyone or anything that endangers our employees and those in our custody and we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.”

In total, approximately $140,000 – $280,000 worth of Suboxone strips were recovered during the course of the investigation.

The alleged smugglers used several methods to get the suboxone into the facility, including throwing an orange filled with suboxone into the compound, using specially prepare envelopes in inmate mail and even enlisting the aid of Dietary Sgt. Linda Lomax to conceal hundreds of strips on her and walk through the front entrance. They also tried to deliver the contraband through trash pickup.

Most of the schemes were intercepted by law enforcement.

The following people were indicted:

Harvey Barnes

James Bryant

Kenisha Burrel

Brielle Ebanks

Ciara KRS

Linda Lomax

Kayla Nelson

Brittani Quigley

Kelley Thacker

Emanuel Walker

Tiya Watts

Angela Williams

Anisha Williams

