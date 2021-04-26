BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 35-year-old man is in serious, but stable condition at an area hospital after he was shot in the back Sunday night in northeast Baltimore.
Officers responded to the 5200 block of Parkside Drive for a shooting around 10:19 p.m. There, they found the 35-year-old wounded. He was shot in the lower back.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
He told police he was walking in the 5200 block of Parkside Drive when he was approached by two men who tried to rob him. He ran from the suspects, but was shot.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call (410) 396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.