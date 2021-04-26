ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police are expected to amend the charges against 32-year-old Samantha Marie Myers after she allegedly shot her mother last week.
Andrea Ruth Haugh, 55, of Rollingview Court died at an area hospital days after the shooting.
Myers will now be charged with first-degree murder. She is also charged with assault and firearms violations.
Haugh was visiting her daughter’s home on Bethany Lane Thursday afternoon when she was shot. She was taken to Shock Trauma where she later died. Detectives are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting.
No one else was injured in the shooting.
Police were called at approximately 4:45 p.m. to the residence where they located Haugh inside with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators determined that she had been shot by Myers, who was still on scene and taken into custody.