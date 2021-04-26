ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — A Cecil County man is charged with distributing and possessing child pornography, Maryland state police say.
William Burroughs, 27, of Elkton, is charged with six counts of distribution of child pornography and six counts of possession of child pornography.
State police, assisted by the FBI Maryland Child Exploitation Task Force and Elkton police department, served a search warrant at his home at around 6:50 a.m. where they found information “pertinent to the investigation.”
Burroughs was arrested at the scene.