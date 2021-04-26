BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s no love like a mother’s love, unconditional through two and a half years apart.

WJZ’s Max McGee: “What do you miss about him?”

“Everything,” said Dawn Dionne.

Her heart burns for her Midshipman son, Cameron, who she adopted 23 years ago from Korea, two years after his sister Natalie.

“He has a very sweet spirit. Very genuine, very open, very honest, very sweet-spirited. He would help anyone. He really would,” Dawn said.

The signs of love stare right into the camera’s lens at BWI to the highways of Anne Arundel County. He was 15 minutes late. The anticipation was unbearable for Dawn.

It was 912 days of hard times. The mission of serving overseas alone is tough, but for Cameron this was even tougher.

“Having to tell my parents I wasn’t going to be able to come home for Christmas hurt more than anything else,” he said. “It scared the living daylights out of me.”

But yet, so much sweeter, a moment nobody can take away.

“Spend time with my family. That’s all I wanted to do. I don’t want to do anything special. I just wanted to come home and see my family,” Cameron said.

Cameron is home for 11 days before he eventually makes his way back overseas to Japan. The first meal he wanted when he landed? Chick-fil-a.