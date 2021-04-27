FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen in the Farmbrook Community on Tuesday.
Roben Hansen is around 5'3″ and weighs 200 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information call 301-600-1046 and reference case #21-038200.
