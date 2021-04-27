TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County officials announced Tuesday that they will send a mobile vaccination unit into underserved communities to make sure everyone who wants to get a vaccine can get one.
"I am excited to add this mobile unit to our arsenal for fighting, and ultimately ending, this pandemic," said county health officer Dr. Gregory WM Branch. "The mission of the Department of Health is to promote health and prevent disease through education, advocacy, linkage to care and treatment. We will be able to do all of those things with this mobile unit."
Branch said the mobile unit will have doses of whichever vaccine is available.
The county will be targeting Black and brown communities and will also look at zip codes that don’t have as many vaccinated residents. They will also look at area where there are high case numbers.
