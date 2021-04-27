ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hospitalizations went up again Tuesday after several days of decreases.

Maryland added 677 new coronavirus cases Tuesday and 18 more Marylanders have died from the virus.

Over 4.4 million vaccination doses have been administered across the state and more then 1.87 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated as of April 27.

Hospitalizations are up by 15 to 1,130. Of those, 269 people are in ICU beds and 861 are in acute care.

The state’s positivity rate went down to 4.04%. The state conducted 17,291 coronavirus tests in the last day.

Since the pandemic began in the state there have been 444,491 confirmed COVID-19 cases. At this time, 8,501 Marylanders have died.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 1,876,562 Marylanders fully vaccinated for the virus. The state has administered 4,433,750 doses so far. Of those, 2,557,188 are first doses, with 31,356 administered in the last day. They have administered 1,695,608 second doses, with 29,288 in the last day.

Over the weekend, the state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 180,954 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 337 since Monday.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County County Cases Deaths Allegany 6,789 (205) 1* Anne Arundel 42,219 (576) 14* Baltimore City 50,499 (991) 23* Baltimore County 62,832 (1,425) 35* Calvert 4,134 (76) 1* Caroline 2,256 (24) 0* Carroll 9,038 (228) 5* Cecil 5,971 (126) 2* Charles 10,455 (187) 2* Dorchester 2,685 (49) 1* Frederick 19,342 (311) 9* Garrett 1,968 (62) 1* Harford 15,956 (265) 4* Howard 18,736 (226) 6* Kent 1,304 (43) 2* Montgomery 69,528 (1,472) 46* Prince George’s 82,515 (1,406) 30* Queen Anne’s 2,901 (42) 1* St. Mary’s 5,773 (123) 0* Somerset 2,533 (37) 0* Talbot 2,057 (36) 0* Washington 14,050 (269) 3* Wicomico 7,409 (152) 0* Worcester 3,541 (96) 1* Data not available 0 (74) 0*

By Age Range and Gender Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 24,260 (3) 0* 10-19 45,119 (6) 1* 20-29 81,583 (39) 1* 30-39 76,116 (85) 6* 40-49 66,504 (244) 5* 50-59 66,486 (697) 26* 60-69 44,392 (1,397) 18* 70-79 24,435 (2,173) 38* 80+ 15,596 (3,855) 92* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 232,335 (4,094) 92* Male 212,156 (4,407) 95* Unknown 0 () 0* By Race and Ethnicity MORE NEWS: COVID Latest: Anne Arundel County To Lift COVID Restrictions On Social Gatherings Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 135,534 (2,965) 68* Asian (NH) 10,726 (296) 7* White (NH) 156,649 (4,316) 97* Hispanic 67,787 (769) 15* Other (NH) 20,746 (83) 0* Data not available 53,049 (72) 0*

