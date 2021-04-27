BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Center for History and Culture is inviting Marylanders to “Step into History” with new interactive photo displays that are traveling statewide.
Starting Tuesday, the exhibits are on display at Patapsco Valley Park in Baltimore County and Watkins Regional Park in Prince George’s County.
The one in Baltimore County highlights the history of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad, while the other gives insight to the four Baltimore elite giants batters.
The interactive displays will be up until the end of July.