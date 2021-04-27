COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Are Up, Positivity Rate Down As Maryland Adds 677 New Cases Of Coronavirus
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Animals, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Maryland Zoo, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another baby watch is going on at the Maryland Zoo.

The Zoo has been welcoming some new animal family members recently, and now its family will soon be getting even bigger.

READ MORE: New Partnership Between Guinness, Black Marylanders Helping Local Communities

Tuesday, the Zoo tweeted a picture of seven cygnet swan eggs waiting to hatch.

MORE NEWS: Study: Marylanders Google How To Back Up iPhone The Most

This will be the sixth group of eggs, also known as a clutch, to be laid at the Zoo by the two swans.

CBS Baltimore Staff