BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another baby watch is going on at the Maryland Zoo.
The Zoo has been welcoming some new animal family members recently, and now its family will soon be getting even bigger.READ MORE: New Partnership Between Guinness, Black Marylanders Helping Local Communities
We got a great glimpse of the trumpeter swan nest! This will be the sixth clutch laid by the pair here at the Zoo and fertilized eggs hatch after about 34 days of gestation. Fingers and wings crossed for tiny cygnets coming soon! pic.twitter.com/IPCVpeWRlI
— Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) April 27, 2021READ MORE: Parks And People Non-Profit Opens Three New Parks Across Baltimore
Tuesday, the Zoo tweeted a picture of seven cygnet swan eggs waiting to hatch.MORE NEWS: Study: Marylanders Google How To Back Up iPhone The Most
This will be the sixth group of eggs, also known as a clutch, to be laid at the Zoo by the two swans.