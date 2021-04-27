COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Are Up, Positivity Rate Down As Maryland Adds 677 New Cases Of Coronavirus
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Farmbrook, Frederick County, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Suspicious death, Talkers

FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Farmbrook community in Frederick County.

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a welfare check at the 7000 block of Hames Court in the Farmbrook community of Frederick. When they arrived, they found a man dead at the scene.

A person has been detained for further investigation, they said. There is no threat to the public at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-038168.

CBS Baltimore Staff