FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Farmbrook community in Frederick County.
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a welfare check at the 7000 block of Hames Court in the Farmbrook community of Frederick. When they arrived, they found a man dead at the scene.
A person has been detained for further investigation, they said. There is no threat to the public at this time.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-038168.