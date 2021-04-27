COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Are Up, Positivity Rate Down As Maryland Adds 677 New Cases Of Coronavirus
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Salisbury, US Army, Wicomico County

SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — This story is sure to pull at the heartstrings. The mayor of Salisbury is back home with his family tonight after being deployed overseas for the past year.

As you can imagine, it was an emotional reunion for his two young girls.

READ MORE: New Partnership Between Guinness, Black Marylanders Helping Local Communities

Lily and Olivia ran to hug and kiss their dad, Mayor Jake Day. He’s been serving in East Africa for a year.

READ MORE: Parks And People Non-Profit Opens Three New Parks Across Baltimore

Before this, Dad recorded a video that was played for Lily and Olivia recognizing April as the month of the military child.

MORE NEWS: Study: Marylanders Google How To Back Up iPhone The Most

In that video, Dad says he’ll see them soon, but he had no idea this was coming.

CBS Baltimore Staff