SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — This story is sure to pull at the heartstrings. The mayor of Salisbury is back home with his family tonight after being deployed overseas for the past year.
As you can imagine, it was an emotional reunion for his two young girls.READ MORE: New Partnership Between Guinness, Black Marylanders Helping Local Communities
Lily and Olivia ran to hug and kiss their dad, Mayor Jake Day. He’s been serving in East Africa for a year.READ MORE: Parks And People Non-Profit Opens Three New Parks Across Baltimore
Before this, Dad recorded a video that was played for Lily and Olivia recognizing April as the month of the military child.MORE NEWS: Study: Marylanders Google How To Back Up iPhone The Most
In that video, Dad says he’ll see them soon, but he had no idea this was coming.