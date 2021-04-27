Hi Everyone!
Hi Everyone!

Do not overthink this…one of my favorite lines when it comes to nice weather…sun, some passing fair weather clouds and a high of 82° today. No change in the Summer like feel of the next couple of days we've been forecasting, sorta. Let me explain.
We are now adding humid, no make that HUMID to the forecast tomorrow and Thursday. Humid like that good old Mid-Atlantic humidity we come to know and hate in August. Tomorrow and Thursday humidity will be a novelty, something we have not felt in months, so there will be a positive angle to that forecast addition.
Guaranteed the temperature and humidity duo will get you thinking about changing your closet from Winter to Summer mode. (As in stashing the sweaters and breaking out the “A” level tee shirts you love to wear). And guaranteed, as boaters do on the Chesapeake Bay it will be time to put the Winter socks away. #flipflopsrule
Enjoy this late April gift from your Mom Nature. In August maybe not so much.
MB!