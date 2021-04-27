COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Are Up, Positivity Rate Down As Maryland Adds 677 New Cases Of Coronavirus
By CBS Baltimore Staff
URBANA, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was injured along the Sugarloaf Blue Trail in Frederick County Tuesday afternoon.

Frederick County Fire crews responded to the trail around 1:14 p.m. to rescued the woman. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials did not say how the woman was injured.

CBS Baltimore Staff