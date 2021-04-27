URBANA, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was injured along the Sugarloaf Blue Trail in Frederick County Tuesday afternoon.
Frederick County Fire crews responded to the trail around 1:14 p.m. to rescued the woman. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.READ MORE: 1 Person Critically Injured In 2-Alarm Fire Reported At Randallstown Townhouse
Officials did not say how the woman was injured.
MORE NEWS: 5 Vehicles Catch On Fire Inside The Towson Town Center Parking Garage
1:14pm | Mountain/Trail Rescue | Sugarloaf Blue Trail | ATR Team made access to 1 adult female, packaged, extricated, and transported to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries pic.twitter.com/6h2LIFGKqkREAD MORE: Baltimore County Will Send Mobile COVID Vaccination Unit Into Underserved Communities
— FrederickCounty Fire (@FCDFRS) April 27, 2021
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now