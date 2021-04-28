UMMC is testing the Moderna vaccine on children ages 6 months to 11 years.
Dr. James Campbell, professor of pediatrics said about 300 children have died from Covid-19, which is more than all other infection-related deaths in children.
“I think that sometimes people lose sight when we’re focusing on the effect on adults is just how much it affects kids,” he said.
Christian Mugera, 9, was one of the first children vaccinated as part of the local trial.
“The vaccine is what is changing the game and that is making a difference right before our eyes,” said Dr. Charles Mugera, Christian’s father. “For me, I was completely convinced that this was the way to go.”
Doctors say vaccinating kids is key in ultimately slowing down the case rate and the variant strains.
“In order for us to really push this pandemic down and to reach true herd immunity, we’re going to need to have the whole population vaccinated, or the whole accepting population vaccinated,” Campbell said.