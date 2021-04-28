BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a city sanitation worker.
Pierre Orlando Foster, 28, was charged with first-degree murder.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Identify City Sanitation Worker Killed In Friday's Shooting
The shooting happened on Friday, April 23 in the 4600 York Road around 7:25 p.m.
Dayvon Mason, 32, was killed when a suspect opened fire on him and another DPW worker, a 38-year-old man who’s since been released from the hospital.READ MORE: Baltimore Sanitation Worker Killed, Another Injured In Shooting On York Road
Police said they were shot after some type of altercation broke out between them and the suspects. They were operating a sanitation vehicle at the time and were picking up the trash from the corner cans.
Investigators are working closely to figure out if it was a targeted or random shooting. They are still looking for information in the case.
