By CBS Baltimore Staff
Baltimore, Baltimore News, Fells Point

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sometimes, especially within the past year, people need a pick me up.

Wednesday, on “Global Pay It Forward Day,” long-standing restaurateurs are adding a bright spot to a Fells Point neighborhood.

It’s called the “Pick Me Up Pick-Up Window” at 1634 Aliceanna Street.

The creators, “Friends and Family” said it’s simple. If you need a pick me up, they’re there for you, no questions asked.

The window will serve coffee and a treat.

They plan to keep the window open until further notice, saying as long as Baltimore needs them, they’ll be there.

