BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sometimes, especially within the past year, people need a pick me up.
Wednesday, on "Global Pay It Forward Day," long-standing restaurateurs are adding a bright spot to a Fells Point neighborhood.
It's called the "Pick Me Up Pick-Up Window" at 1634 Aliceanna Street.
The creators, “Friends and Family” said it’s simple. If you need a pick me up, they’re there for you, no questions asked.
The window will serve coffee and a treat.
They plan to keep the window open until further notice, saying as long as Baltimore needs them, they’ll be there.