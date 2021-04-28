COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Are Down, Statewide Positivity Rate Below 4%
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Crime, Farmbrook, Frederick County, Local TV, Murder, Sean Christopher Shifflett, Terry Lynn Shifflett

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A Farmbrook man was charged in the murder of his father Tuesday.

Credit: Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home in the 7000 block of Hames Court for a welfare check around 4:15 p.m.

READ MORE: Bicyclist Bruce Marshall Struck, Killed Near Gunpowder Falls State Park In Baltimore County

Sean Christopher Shifflett, 33, met officers outside and admitted he got into a physical fight with his father, 66-year-old Terry Lynn Shifflett. Terry was dead inside a bedroom.

READ MORE: 53-Year-Old Woman Dies In Randallstown Townhouse Fire

Deputies detained Sean Shifflett and took him to the Frederick County Law Enforcement Center for questioning. He was then charged with first-degree murder and transported to Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

MORE NEWS: Richard Barnett, Man Who Put His Feet On Speaker Pelosi's Desk During Capitol Riot, To Be Released From Jail

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

CBS Baltimore Staff