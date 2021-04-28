FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A Farmbrook man was charged in the murder of his father Tuesday.
Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home in the 7000 block of Hames Court for a welfare check around 4:15 p.m.
Sean Christopher Shifflett, 33, met officers outside and admitted he got into a physical fight with his father, 66-year-old Terry Lynn Shifflett. Terry was dead inside a bedroom.
Deputies detained Sean Shifflett and took him to the Frederick County Law Enforcement Center for questioning. He was then charged with first-degree murder and transported to Frederick County Adult Detention Center.
