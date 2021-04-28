BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city and state leaders spoke Wednesday about how the Maryland is one of the first in the nation to use trauma-informed governance.
With the passage of the Healing Maryland's Trauma Act, a commission on trauma-informed care will work on framework to heal the state and city of Baltimore.
“Throughout my career I have pushed Maryland to invest in systems of care, instead of systems of incarceration. This legislation marks an important moment in our history, as we embrace healing,” said Senator Jill P. Carter.
The statewide bill will build on the late Rep. Elijah Cummings Healing City Act and Healing City movement. It will prioritize how the state responds to trauma-based issues and delivers state services that impact children, youth, families, and older adult.
“As a public health professional, I fought for the Healing Maryland’s Trauma Act because I know the catastrophic impact trauma has on our health and wellbeing. I am proud that we were able to get this landmark legislation passed,” said Delegate Robbyn Lewis.
The commission will then submit its findings annually to the governor, Maryland General Assembly and the state health department to develop a framework for an Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Aware Program.
"What started as students from Baltimore demanding more from their government after a school shooting has blossomed into a movement for healing. When we passed the Elijah Cummings Healing City Act, Baltimore became the first city in America to legislate trauma responsive care. Now our movement has gone statewide," said Baltimore City Councilmember Zeke Cohen.
“Trauma, as I have experienced since childhood, is embedded into our very livelihoods, in the food that we eat, to the shows that we watch, to the relationships we take part in. We begin to change and heal our community by addressing trauma and creating trauma-informed spaces, especially for youth,” said Destini Philpot, a youth leader on the Baltimore City Trauma Informed Care Task Force.