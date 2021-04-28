BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have arrested another suspect on its “Top 5 Most Wanted” list.
Tyree Robinson, 25, of the 900 block of Hooper Avenue was arrested in the 1100 block of Argyle Avenue on April 27 after he bailed out of a stolen Honda, BPD officials said.
Members of the Regional Auto Theft Task Force with the help of Foxtrot located Robinson, who was wanted on seven open warrants for various charges ranging from aggravated assaults to stolen auto.
Police also recovered a large amount of cocaine from the stole vehicle.
Tyree Robinson is now in Central Booking waiting to see a court commissioner.
