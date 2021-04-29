BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Emergent BioSolutions said it hopes to respond to federal regulators within days on how to resolve the problems at its East Baltimore plant.
It's the same facility that ruined 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.
The FDA halted production at Emergent, and earlier this month released a report on its concerns over cross-contamination and sanitation inside the facility.
Emergent President and CEO Robert G. Kramer Sr. said the company hopes to meet or exceed FDA standards moving forward.
He said the company has been "steadfast in its commitment to quality," since its founding and took full responsibility for the incident.
Kramer credited the mistake on the feat of the endeavor itself, and the company’s “bold” moves of preparing the Bayview plant to be able to quickly produce millions of Johnson & Johnson doses for the country.