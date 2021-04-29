ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — More than $90 million is coming to Maryland to help with the state’s COVID-19 response.
The emergency federal money will reimburse Maryland for a wide range of response and mitigation efforts.
That money will also help local health departments and emergency response personnel.
Maryland has already received more than $560 million in emergency federal funding to help support the state's COVID response and vaccine rollout.
