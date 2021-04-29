BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cedric Mullins delivered a winning sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, Trey Mancini had his first three-hit game since returning from colon cancer surgery, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 4-3 Thursday for a four-game series split.

Mancini had an RBI single in the first tand hit a tying solo homer in the sixth on a flat cutter from Jordan Montgomery, who shook off the initial sign from catcher Gary Sánchez. The 29-year-old Mancini had his first back-to-back multi-hit games since Sept. 23-24, 2019. Mancini missed the 2020 season while being treated for cancer.

Austin Hays put the Orioles ahead 3-2 in the eighth with an RBI double off Darren O’Day, and Cedric Mullins scored from first as center fielder Aaron Hicks had trouble getting the ball out of his glove.

Pinch-hitter Mike Ford, batting for Clint Frazier, walked against César Valdez leading off the ninth and Gleyber Torres fouled off a pair of pitches, then drove the third straight changeup to left-center for a tying ground-rule double. DJ LeMahieu was stranded at third when Gio Urshela lined out.

Pat Valaika sacrificed off Jonathan Loaisiga (2-1) leading off the 10th, moving automatic runner Ramón Urías to third. Mullins flied to center, and Valaika easily scored.

Tanner Scott (1-2) pitched a scoreless 10th for the Orioles, who have won three of last five and improved to 4-10 at home.

New York went 3 for 14 with runners in scoring position and finished a 5-3 trip that started in Cleveland and dropped into a last-place tie with Baltimore in the AL East at 11-14.

Rougned Odor hit a two-run single in the fifth off Jorge López, who gave up four hits in four-plus innings.

Montgomery allowed six hits in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Manager Aaron Boone said 1B Luke Voit was expected to face pitching Thursday for the first time since left knee surgery on March 29. … RHP Luis Severino (elbow surgery) was scheduled to throw a 35-pitch session Thursday. … RF Aaron Judge (lower body soreness) missed his second straight start and struck out on three pitches as a pinch hitter against Paul Fry in the eighth inning.

Orioles: INF Freddy Galvis (left adductor soreness) took batting practice and fielded grounders but was out of the lineup for the third consecutive game.”

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole (3-1, 1.71 ERA), who is 5-1 with a 2.23 ERA against Detroit, starts Friday’s homestand opener against Detroit, the first team not from the East to play at Yankee Stadium since 2019.

Orioles: LHP John Means (2-0, 1.50), who allowed one run and two hits in 6 1/3 innings against Oakland on Sunday, faces the Athletics again on Friday as Baltimore begins a six-game West Coast trip.

