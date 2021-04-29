COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 1.94M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated; Gov. Larry Hogan Lifts Outdoor Mask Mandate While Encouraging Vaccinations
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new exhibit is shedding light on crimes against children in Baltimore City.

It’s called “The Red Desk Project.”

It’s made up of 111 desks outside Sinai Hospital, which represent the children who died from child abuse and gun violence in the city.

Led by “Center for Hope,” they hope the project is a call to action to end these crimes and honor those who have died.

The desks will sit outside the hospital for several weeks.

