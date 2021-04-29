BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Vice President Kamala Harris visited the mass vaccination site at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore Thursday. It was her first public appearance since President Joe Biden made his joint address Wednesday night and it marked 100 days of the Biden administration in office.

Harris was joined by Dr. Anthony Fauci and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan along with other local and state leaders.

“Thank you all for being here,” Harris said to a group of health workers and vaccine recipients as she walked through the site. “If you’re here, you are a leader. You are role models.”

She encouraged people who are taking the vaccines to tell others to take it, too.

The Vice President said the American people are strong and “we know how to fight things that are going to hurt us.”

She personally thanked several health care workers at the site saying she’s been watching the “amazing work all of the health care workers have been doing around the clock.”

Some cheered as the vice president made her way through the site.

After her visit, she delivered a speech to sum up what the Biden administration has accomplished in 100 days and applauded Maryland state and Baltimore city for what they have accomplished at M&T Bank Stadium.

“I do believe in moments of crisis reveal the heroes walking among us,” Harris said.

She said “American aspiration” has defined their first 100 days in office.

“We had a plan to get America back on track,” Harris said. “We had faith that the American people, when given the opportunity to come together, would rise to meet the moment.”

She said American aspiration is how America has gotten 200 million doses of the vaccines in arms less than 100 days.

Harris encouraged Americans to get the shot.

“If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, or if you know somebody who hasn’t, please ask folks to just roll up their sleeves,” she said.

Harris touted Biden’s American Rescue Plan that is providing relief to Americans struggling due to the pandemic.

Harris said President Biden “never forgets who we are doing this for — it’s for the American people.”

She said it for the American people that they have delivered RELIEF checks to 260 million people, lowered health care premiums and cut taxes for families with children — because half of America’s children are living in poverty.

She also talked about the relief the Biden administration has provided to small business owners and how they’ve created jobs to help get Americans back to work.

The M&T Bank site has administered more than 200,000 doses of the vaccines since being opened in February of this year.

The 55,000 square foot club section of the stadium was transformed into the mass vaccination site in just 18 days and was done in a private and public partnership with the state of Maryland and the University of Maryland Medical System, Maryland Department of Health, Maryland National Guard and the Maryland Stadium Authority.

The visit by the Vice President comes as hospitalizations in the state continue to decline and the state’s positivity rate is below 4%.

The full press conference is below:

