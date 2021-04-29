Hi Everyone!

It is Friday Eve! And almost a tropical feel to start this day. OK, maybe not St. Thomas tropical but at least South Florida tropical. And not only is it warm and humid but you can smell the Earth. There is that tropical muskiness in the air. Truthfully, it made really waking up and coming alive a bit sluggish this morning. (I cannot believe I am getting ready to write this but here goes — When it’s like wintry chilly it makes waking up so much easier. YIKES!)

Now I point out the “tropical feel” because a strong cold front slicing into the Mid-Atlantic today is going to bring showers and a few thunderstorms to our neighborhoods.

We have been discussing this for a couple of days. And this morning the Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern tier of counties across the state in a “slight risk” for severe weather. This now added to the “marginal risk “ which slides across the entire center of the state, and the “general risk” of a strong thunderstorm down to the south of that.

Bottom line is stay weather aware. And we will, for you, for sure. From two o’clock on let’s stay sharp. AND checkback here through the afternoon for any new alerts or updates or download our mobile weather app. We all have it on our phones, and believe your me, it is a very useful tool.

MB!