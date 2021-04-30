COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A new covid-19 mass vaccination has opened in Maryland at The Mall in Columbia Friday.
It's the 13th mass vaccination site in the state. It's located in the old Lord & Taylor store and will be opened Wednesday through Sundays for anyone 16 or older who wants a vaccine.
Hundreds of people had already showed up to the site by noon, as officials expect to vaccinate 1,000 people in Columbia Friday.
The Lord & Taylor store closed as a result of the pandemic, but now that space has a new life-saving missing to vaccinate Marylanders.
“Howard County being situated between the Baltimore area and the DC area right in the middle,” County Executive Calvin Ball said, “we are a prime location for the state.”
Nearly two million Marylanders are fully vaccinated as of Friday morning, but that’s only about 30% of the state’s total population.
About 80,000 people in Howard County have still not gotten one shot.
You must schedule an appointment at 1-855-MDGOVAX (1-855-634-6829) or here