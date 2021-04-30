(WJZ)- After going with wide receiver Rashod Bateman with their first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Ravens addressed the pass rush adding Jayson Oweh from Penn State. The 22-year-old wowed scouts and draft fans alike with his performance at the Nittany Lions pro day running a blazing fast 4.39 40-yard dash despite weighing in at 257 pounds and standing 6’5″.
Oweh is a fascinating story as he didn’t start playing football until his junior year of high school. Still he was able to prove himself to be one of the Top 100 prospects in the country, committing to play for Penn State. In three seasons with the Nittany Lions, he collected 63 tackles, 13.5 for loss and seven sacks. He did not record a sack in the abbreviated 2020 college football season, but did register several quarterback hits.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compared him to a player that Ravens fans know well: Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree. Zierlein does point out in his profile of Oweh that there will be some developmental time needed but the physical tools are all there for the former Nittany Lion.
“It’s not all there yet, but with more coaching and experience, Oweh has the ability to rate as a Pro Bowl rush linebacker with the ability to stick a hand in the ground if you need it.”