BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site is reserving a block of appointments for Maryland’s college students, faculty and staff.
They can get a slot every day between May 1 and May 8 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The site is one of the many vacciantion sites participating in “University Days,” a vaccine campaign by the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland Higher Education Commission.
To qualify, you can either be an existing or rising student, faculty member or employee with any private or public college or career training school.
While Maryland has opened up vaccination eligibility to all residents 16 and over, those who are under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to receive a vaccination.
“With ‘No Arm Left Behind’ initiatives such as University Days, we’re making it as convenient as possible for Marylanders to get vaccines,” said Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “The more students who get vaccinated, the more we can limit the spread of COVID-19, so we encourage all students to take advantage of these opportunities to protect themselves, loved ones, and friends.”
To get an appointment, schedule one online here or call 410-779-9507.
Walk-up vaccinations with no appointment necessary are also available from 9 am to 4 pm, seven days a week except for Baltimore Orioles daytime/afternoon game dates.