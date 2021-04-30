Hi Everyone! T.G.I.F.!
It is the last day of April and March-like winds are the headline. We could see gusts over 50 mph today, with steady winds of 15 to 30 miles an hour. That is pretty severe. And now that trees have leaves on them there is resistance, to an extent, on those branches and there is concern about limbs falling and power lines getting involved, and Lions and Tigers and Bears OH MY!
It was THE COWERDLY Lion in the "Wizard of OZ" who said those words with Dorothy adding the OH MY! Joined by the Tin Man, and Scarecrow, the 4 stars of the movie were walking through a forest and kept hearing noises the wind made as it whipped through the trees. And the fear factor took off. So did our hero's running out of the forest to safety.
It will be loud at times today but nothing to fear, just another example of Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram’s phrase to, “Stay weather aware.” Winds will calm to a steady breeze tomorrow and with a clear sky not a bad day at all, with highs in the upper 60’s. Back to normal if you will. But by a sunny Sunday our high will climb back into the mid 80’s. Back to a mid-June feel! So really we end this week quite windy but with some pretty good weather news.
T.G.I.F., it IS the truth!
MB!