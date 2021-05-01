LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Medina Spirit wins the 147th Kentucky Derby. Trainer Bob Baffert has done it again! It’s his 7th win.

ORIGINAL POST, 12:30 p.m.: Kentucky Derby Day is underway with near-perfect weather and masked spectators milling around Churchill Downs again after not being allowed for last fall’s delayed race because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Unbeaten Essential Quality is the 2-1 morning line favorite for Saturday’s 147th Run for the Roses featuring 19 horses. Post time is set for 6:57 p.m. Eastern for the 12th of 14 races, with more than 45,000 fans expected beneath the Twin Spires, or 100,000 less than usual. That’s still a big improvement from last year’s Derby, run on Labor Day weekend in virtual silence and out of sequence as the Triple Crown’s second jewel instead of its first. It was moved from the first Saturday in May for the first time in 75 years.

Essential Quality is last year’s 2-year-old champion trained by Louisville-born Brad Cox, who would make Derby history as the first native son to win. The other top contenders are Rock Your World (5-1), Known Agenda (6-1) and Hot Rod Charlie (8-1).

In normal years, Derby-goers cram shoulder-to-shoulder into Churchill Downs. But with limited capacity this year, fans are breezing around easily, with no long lines weaving from the wagering windows.

“In days past, that’s all you did all day: wait in line for everything. Go watch the race, then get in line, get in line for a drink, get in line for the bathroom,” said Tina Cox, a local who’s been to the Derby dozens of times.

Many spectators were not wearing masks despite them being required, but Cox said she didn’t feel uncomfortable in the track’s outdoor spaces.

“It puts a little smiley face on the city for a minute, instead of all the doom and gloom, you come to this beautiful place and feel kind of normal again,” Cox said. “People are excited for something, looking forward to something. I always enjoy Derby, but this year it seems like everybody appreciates everything so much more.”

