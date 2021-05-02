BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a double-fatal pedestrian crash involving an off-duty Baltimore County police officer overnight Sunday.
It happened just after 2 a.m. along North Point Boulevard just south of Norris Lane.
Police say a Subaru Legacy was driving south on North Point Boulevard struck a pedestrian who at the time was trying to cross the road. The driver of the Subaru stopped on the east edge of North Point Boulevard after the crash happened.
Shortly after, a driver passing by saw the pedestrian in the roadway and stopped to help. As she walked into the road to help, she was struck and killed by a passing motorcyclist.
Both pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene, identified as 34-year-old Joshua Day and 21-year-old Berlynn Matthews.
The motorcyclist, 24-year-old William Collazo-Brown continued southbound on its side where it came to a rest.
He is identified as an off-duty Baltimore County police officer. He has been arrested and charged with DUI related offenses and his police powers are currently suspended.
Collazo-Brown has been a Baltimore County Police Department member since June 2019.
This case remains under investigation by the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Baltimore County Police Crash Team, and the Baltimore County Police Department’s Bureau of Professional Standards/Internal Affairs.