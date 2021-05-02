BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in southwest Baltimore earlier Sunday.
Southwest District officers were called to the 2600 block of West Fairmount Avenue for a shot spotter alert at around 6:29 p.m.
They found a 39-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers’ hotline at 1-866-7lockup.