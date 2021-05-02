WALDORF, Md. (WJZ) — A 7-year-old girl and her father are dead after they drowned in a back yard pool at a birthday party in Waldorf.
It happened at a home in the 1200 block of Jefferson Lane around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.
The Charles County Sheriff’s office said the child fell into an in-ground pool in the back yard and began drowning.
Officers said the child’s father and a 17-year-old boy jumped in to help but both began drowning, as well.
When police officers and EMS crews arrived, they immediately pulled all three from the water and began CPR.
The child and her father were later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
The teen was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Washington D.C. for treatment.
The Charles County Sheriff's office could not comment on his condition as of Saturday night.
