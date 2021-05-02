BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Delmar Police Corporal Keith Heacook, who died in the line of duty last weekend, will be honored with a police escort to Shorts Funeral Home Sunday.
Delmar Police Chief Ivan Barkley announced the slain corporal would get a dignified police escort Sunday from Baltimore's Shock Trauma back home.
“Cpl. Keith Heacook made the ultimate sacrifice for his community on Sunday April 25th and will never be forgotten.” said Barkley. “Law Enforcement agencies from Delaware and Maryland will be escorting him back to Delmar on Sunday afternoon where he will be honored along the streets and neighborhoods he patrolled. Thank you all for your continued prayers and support as Keith’s family, the community, and the police department, navigates through these tough times.”
The police escort is leaving from Baltimore Shock Trauma at 2 p.m.
The escort, which will be comprised of officers from Delaware and Maryland, will take Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard to I-395, then I-95, I-695, I-97, Route 50, Route 404 into Bridgeville, DE, then Route 13, Route 54, S. Bi State Boulevard, E. Elizabeth Street, Pennsylvania Avenue to E Grove Street.
Expect delays along these routes Sunday. People may line up to pay their respects along the route as well.
