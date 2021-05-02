OWINGS MILLS, MD. (WJZ) — A driver is in serious condition after a collision in Baltimore County on Saturday.
Officers responded to Owings Mills Boulevard and Interstate 795 just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday to a two-car collision.
The crash happened after a vehicle going south struck the median and drove into northbound traffic striking a second vehicle, police said.
The person inside the vehicle struck was flown by Maryland State Police Trooper 1 to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland with life-threatening injuries.
The driver is in serious but stable condition.
The person driving southbound and their two passengers were taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.