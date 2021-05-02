COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations & Positivity Rate Drop; More Than 2.1M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– National media members are weighing in on the Ravens 2021 draft class and giving them some rave reviews.

ESPN Draft Guru Mel Kiper Jr gave the Ravens a grade of B+ saying, “based on my board, Baltimore didn’t reach for any of its top three picks with a wide receiver, edge rusher and guard/center.”

NFL.COM reporter Chad Reuter had a slightly higher grad of an A saying, “Once again, GM Eric DeCosta and the Ravens made the most of their draft capital.”

Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated graded the Ravens 2021 draft class as a B saying. “Despite Baltimore’s recent track record of success, there have been moments where they may have outsmarted themselves and left certain position groups thin and prone to injury.”

Sporting News reporter Vinne Iyer graded the Ravens daft as an A- commenting that, “The Ravens came out swinging again as 2019 Sporting News executive of the year Eric DeCosta nailed his two first-rounders with the right big receiver to complement Marquise Brown and the right freakish athlete to fill a big pass-rush void”

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post loved the Ravens picks giving them the top rating of an A+ saying, “First-and fourth-round receivers addressed the major need. Bateman has potential for a Justin Jefferson-like rookie impact.”

Finally, Nate Davis of USA Today gave the Ravens the lowest grade on this list with a C+ but said, “They took some big swings, and first-round WR Rashod Bateman and DE Odafe Oweh both have the potential to be home runs or strikeouts”

CBS Baltimore Staff