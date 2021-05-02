Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– National media members are weighing in on the Ravens 2021 draft class and giving them some rave reviews.
ESPN Draft Guru Mel Kiper Jr gave the Ravens a grade of B+ saying, “based on my board, Baltimore didn’t reach for any of its top three picks with a wide receiver, edge rusher and guard/center.”READ MORE: Slain Delmar Police Cpl. Keith Heacook Will Be Honored With Escort From Baltimore's Shock Trauma
NFL.COM reporter Chad Reuter had a slightly higher grad of an A saying, “Once again, GM Eric DeCosta and the Ravens made the most of their draft capital.”
Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated graded the Ravens 2021 draft class as a B saying. “Despite Baltimore’s recent track record of success, there have been moments where they may have outsmarted themselves and left certain position groups thin and prone to injury.”READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: 10 Deaths Reported Sunday As Hospitalizations Continue To Decline
Sporting News reporter Vinne Iyer graded the Ravens daft as an A- commenting that, “The Ravens came out swinging again as 2019 Sporting News executive of the year Eric DeCosta nailed his two first-rounders with the right big receiver to complement Marquise Brown and the right freakish athlete to fill a big pass-rush void”
Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post loved the Ravens picks giving them the top rating of an A+ saying, “First-and fourth-round receivers addressed the major need. Bateman has potential for a Justin Jefferson-like rookie impact.”
Finally, Nate Davis of USA Today gave the Ravens the lowest grade on this list with a C+ but said, “They took some big swings, and first-round WR Rashod Bateman and DE Odafe Oweh both have the potential to be home runs or strikeouts”MORE NEWS: 7-Year-Old Girl, Father Drown In Pool At Waldorf Birthday Party
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook