By CBS Baltimore Staff
RANDALLSTOWN, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing Sunday from Randallstown.

Kiarra Thompson was last seen at around 4 p.m. in the 8500 block of Church Lane. Police say she is wearing a black t-shirt and black leggings.

They believe she may be in Baltimore City.

If anyone sees her or has information, please call 911 or #PikesvillePrecinct at 410-887-1279.

