RANDALLSTOWN, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing Sunday from Randallstown.
Kiarra Thompson was last seen at around 4 p.m. in the 8500 block of Church Lane. Police say she is wearing a black t-shirt and black leggings.
They believe she may be in Baltimore City.
#MISSING: 13 yr-old Kiarra Thompson, 5'3, 125lbs, last seen on 5/2/21 at 4pm in the 8500 blk of Church Ln in Randallstown. She was wearing a blk t-shirt and blk leggings. May be in Baltimore City. If seen/have info please call 911 or #PikesvillePrecinct at 410-887-1279. ^DJM pic.twitter.com/mK2AT8i2MC
If anyone sees her or has information, please call 911 or #PikesvillePrecinct at 410-887-1279.