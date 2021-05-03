BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a new year, new look for the Baltimore Museum of Art.
After 16 years, it released a new brand Monday.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Tornado Warnings Around State Monday Night
The effort started in 2019 with BMA staff surveying the community on what drew them to the museum.
It then created its branding to four essential traits: honesty, vibrancy, empathy and fearlessness.READ MORE: 1 Injured In Brooklyn Park Shooting, Police Say
You may notice the BMA changes handwriting. The museum actually set up iPads in the lobby where guests could write out the letters.MORE NEWS: Meet The Five Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital Nurses Named Top Pediatric Nurses By Baltimore Magazine
Creators said it signifies how the museum’s identity comes from its community.