ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added 520 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as hospitalizations continued to decline, according to information released from the state health department.
Over 4.9 million vaccine doses have been administered across the state as of Monday morning with 2.1 million Marylanders being fully vaccinated.
The total number of covid-related deaths are at 8,585 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state could not update the deaths “due to a temporary outage at the Vital Statistics Administration.”
“MDH will update deaths data as soon as the outage is resolved,” the state said.
Hospitalizations went down by 7, dropping the total number to 953 Of those, 265 people are in ICU beds and 688 are in acute care.
The state’s positivity rate went slightly up to 3.69%. The state conducted 14,345 coronavirus tests in the last day.
Since the pandemic began in the state, there have been 449,509 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
As of Sunday morning, there are 2,123,711 Marylanders fully vaccinated for the virus. The state has administered 4,902,525 doses so far. Of those, 2,778,814 are first doses, with 11,408 administered in the last day. They have administered 1,932,884 second doses, with 13,748 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 190,827 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 354 in the last day.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,852
|(206)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|42,709
|(581)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|51,306
|(1,012)
|23*
|Baltimore County
|63,835
|(1,438)
|36*
|Calvert
|4,161
|(77)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,268
|(25)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,166
|(229)
|5*
|Cecil
|6,086
|(127)
|2*
|Charles
|10,578
|(188)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,722
|(50)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,478
|(311)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,983
|(62)
|1*
|Harford
|16,151
|(267)
|5*
|Howard
|18,922
|(227)
|6*
|Kent
|1,318
|(44)
|2*
|Montgomery
|69,964
|(1,477)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|83,310
|(1,426)
|31*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,933
|(44)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,868
|(123)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,543
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,088
|(37)
|0*
|Washington
|14,225
|(271)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,465
|(152)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,578
|(97)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(77)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|24,839
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|45,873
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|82,537
|(41)
|1*
|30-39
|76,940
|(88)
|6*
|40-49
|67,173
|(248)
|5*
|50-59
|67,147
|(707)
|28*
|60-69
|44,731
|(1,419)
|18*
|70-79
|24,595
|(2,188)
|40*
|80+
|15,674
|(3,882)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(3)
|0*
|Female
|235,002
|(4,138)
|92*
|Male
|214,507
|(4,447)
|99*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|137,812
|(3,015)
|69*
|Asian (NH)
|10,871
|(297)
|8*
|White (NH)
|158,593
|(4,340)
|98*
|Hispanic
|68,301
|(776)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|20,992
|(83)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,940
|(74)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ's coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.
Correction: In an earlier version of this story we said no new deaths were reported Monday. The state didn’t report new deaths, “due to a temporary outage at the Vital Statistics Administration, updated deaths data is currently unavailable. MDH will update deaths data as soon as the outage is resolved.”