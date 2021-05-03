ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added 520 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as hospitalizations continued to decline, according to information released from the state health department.

Over 4.9 million vaccine doses have been administered across the state as of Monday morning with 2.1 million Marylanders being fully vaccinated.

The total number of covid-related deaths are at 8,585 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state could not update the deaths “due to a temporary outage at the Vital Statistics Administration.”

“MDH will update deaths data as soon as the outage is resolved,” the state said.

Hospitalizations went down by 7, dropping the total number to 953 Of those, 265 people are in ICU beds and 688 are in acute care.

The state’s positivity rate went slightly up to 3.69%. The state conducted 14,345 coronavirus tests in the last day.

Since the pandemic began in the state, there have been 449,509 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

As of Sunday morning, there are 2,123,711 Marylanders fully vaccinated for the virus. The state has administered 4,902,525 doses so far. Of those, 2,778,814 are first doses, with 11,408 administered in the last day. They have administered 1,932,884 second doses, with 13,748 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 190,827 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 354 in the last day.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County County Cases Deaths Allegany 6,852 (206) 1* Anne Arundel 42,709 (581) 14* Baltimore City 51,306 (1,012) 23* Baltimore County 63,835 (1,438) 36* Calvert 4,161 (77) 1* Caroline 2,268 (25) 0* Carroll 9,166 (229) 5* Cecil 6,086 (127) 2* Charles 10,578 (188) 2* Dorchester 2,722 (50) 1* Frederick 19,478 (311) 9* Garrett 1,983 (62) 1* Harford 16,151 (267) 5* Howard 18,922 (227) 6* Kent 1,318 (44) 2* Montgomery 69,964 (1,477) 46* Prince George’s 83,310 (1,426) 31* Queen Anne’s 2,933 (44) 1* St. Mary’s 5,868 (123) 0* Somerset 2,543 (37) 0* Talbot 2,088 (37) 0* Washington 14,225 (271) 3* Wicomico 7,465 (152) 0* Worcester 3,578 (97) 1* Data not available 0 (77) 1*

By Age Range and Gender Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 24,839 (3) 0* 10-19 45,873 (6) 1* 20-29 82,537 (41) 1* 30-39 76,940 (88) 6* 40-49 67,173 (248) 5* 50-59 67,147 (707) 28* 60-69 44,731 (1,419) 18* 70-79 24,595 (2,188) 40* 80+ 15,674 (3,882) 92* Data not available 0 (3) 0* Female 235,002 (4,138) 92* Male 214,507 (4,447) 99* Unknown 0 () 0* By Race and Ethnicity Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 137,812 (3,015) 69* Asian (NH) 10,871 (297) 8* White (NH) 158,593 (4,340) 98* Hispanic 68,301 (776) 15* Other (NH) 20,992 (83) 0* Data not available 52,940 (74) 1*

Correction: In an earlier version of this story we said no new deaths were reported Monday. The state didn’t report new deaths, “due to a temporary outage at the Vital Statistics Administration, updated deaths data is currently unavailable. MDH will update deaths data as soon as the outage is resolved.”