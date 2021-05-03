BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Heavy Seas Beer is announcing a new beer that is a collaboration with the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS), according to BARCS.

The beer, called Pawesome Sauce, is the next release from Heavy Seas 15 Barrel Brewhouse.

“The Pawesome Sauce label features a portrait of Ruby, a BARCS alum, and the winner of a pet portrait contest that raised $22,000 in donations for BARCS!” said Heavy Seas Associate Brand Manager Amanda Zivkovic. “Our community believes every pup is a star and deserves a forever home; the success of this pet portrait contest reaffirmed that. We feel lucky to be creating our third collaboration brew with BARCS this year and couldn’t be more excited for this release.”

It is a Double Hazy IPA that will be available in four-packs of 16oz cans during a can release on May 21.

“We’ve been having a lot of fun with hazy IPAs the past few years with our Joose Cannon taproom releases and our year round full distribution of Hazy Cannon,” Heavy Seas Brewmaster Christopher Leonard said in a statement. “So, we thought we’d take it up a notch with a fruity, juicy, hazy Double IPA for this project. We’re using novel hop varieties Lotus and Cashmere, Southern Hemisphere Galaxy and Enigma, and of course the mainstay Citra to impart a myriad of tropical and citrus aromas for this fun but powerful brew. Hopefully we will have made Ruby proud!”

A portion of all Pawesome Sauce four-pack and draft sales at the brewery will be donated to BARCS.

“Here at BARCS, we know that saving lives starts with strong relationships within our Baltimore community,” Bailey Deacon, Director of Community Engagement at BARCS, said. “It was wonderful this year to have the support of Heavy Seas for our first ever label art raffle. Not only did it help us raise additional critical funds for our shelter, but the dog who won is a BARCS alum. It brings us great joy that Ruby’s face will be on cans that ultimately will help save more animals just like her.”

Pawesome Sauce’s label artwork was designed by local Baltimore artist, Chris Shiner, of Chris Shiner Art. All the taproom exclusive beer labels will be designed by Shiner in 2021.