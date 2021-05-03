ANNAPOLIS, Md — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced the state will be offering $100 as a financial incentive for state employees to get the vaccine.
"With this incentive program, we are further encouraging state employees to get vaccinated to help keep themselves, their families, and their communities healthy and safe," said Governor Hogan. "Incentives like this are another way to reinforce the importance of getting vaccinated, and we strongly encourage businesses across the state to consider offering incentives to their workers as well. These vaccines are safe and effective, they're free, and they're readily available with or without an appointment."
All state employees who are fully vaccinated are eligible for the program. Employees would have to provide their human resources offices with proof of vaccination.
The offer applies to all employees who were vaccinated before today and in the future.
Employees will also have to agree with getting all CDC recommended booster shots, anyone who does not will have to payback the money.
The Maryland Department of Budget and Management is working with state employee unions to implement the incentive program.
As of Monday, more than 4.9 million Marylanders have been vaccinated. 62% are 18 and older, and 84.8% are 65 and older, according to the CDC.