By CBS Baltimore Staff
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Novavax will expand its phase 3 clinical trial of its covid-19 vaccine candidate to children ages 12 to 17.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company will access the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of its vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, in 3,000 youth across 75 sites in the U.S.

Participants will randomly receive either the vaccine candidate or a placebo in two doses taken 21 days apart. Two-thirds of the participants will get the actual vaccine. The participants will be monitored for safety for up to two years following the final dose.

“Through the expansion of our PREVENT-19 clinical trial, we hope to build upon the encouraging safety and efficacy data generated to-date in adults for our vaccine candidate and to play a significant global role in offering vaccination to as many people as possible across age groups to end the suffering caused by the pandemic,” said Gregory M. Glenn, M.D., President, Research and Development, Novavax.

