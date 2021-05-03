BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a violent weekend in Baltimore. There were several shootings and some of the victims died, including one man who was visiting Baltimore from Israel.

Councilman Yitzy Schleifer says an entire neighborhood is grieving after 31-year-old Efraim Gordon was gunned down early Monday morning on the steps of his aunt and uncle’s home. He was here for a quick visit from Israel for his cousin’s wedding.

“They go from a high point of having their relative’s wedding, and families finally seeing each other for the first time in a long time and to have a relative come in from out of the country just for a week, to be gunned down is horrific,” says Councilman Yitzy Schleifer

Gordon’s murder on Fords Lane in Northwest Baltimore is just one of several shootings in Baltimore over the past 48 hours.

Sunday evening, Baltimore City police say they were called to a quadruple shooting near Washington Boulevard and Carroll Park just after 8 p.m. All the victims were men in their 20s and one of them later died.

In addition to the deadly weekend shootings, City police also say another victim died from blunt force trauma to the head. Police say that homicide happened on May 2, 2021, just before 8:30 a.m., in the 2500 block of McHenry Street. The department said when officers arrived at the location, they found the victim, a black male, unresponsive.

As of May 3, 2020, police said there were 91 homicides compared to 105 in 2021. But that data was released on Monday morning, by the afternoon another victim had died.

Councilman Schleifer said there are a lot of cameras along Fords Lane in Northwest Baltimore. He said residents are sharing the footage with the hope that information will help solve Gordon’s murder.

If you know anything about any crime, contact detectives. You can also leave an anonymous tip at Metro Crime Stoppers. That number is 1-866-7lockup.